Top 6 anime shows you can stream on Jio Hotstar

Udisha
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
This popular anime premiered in 2019 and follows Tanjiro and his friends who travel to the Entertainment District where demons live.
Jujutsu Kaisen
High school student Yuji Itadori embarks on a journey to end a curse after becoming the vessel of the evil sorcerer, Ryomen Sukuna. The series released in 2020.
My Hero Academia
A favourite among anime fans, this series began streaming in 2016 and is about Izuku Midoriya who gets the opportunity to become a superhero!
Spy x Family
This anime, which dropped in 2022, follows Agent Twilight, a spy who must pretend to be a family man to save the world and look closely into political leader Donovan Desmond.
Mob Psycho 100
This popular Manga series (2016-2022) is about a middle school goer, Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama who has powers and balances his life as a normal kid and a psychic who fights upernatural entities.
Tokyo Revengers
A heart touching story of love and time travel, Takemichi goes back in time to save his ex-girlfriend from dying. The beloved series premiered in 2021.