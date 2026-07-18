Who is Washington Sundar? 4 career highlights

Udisha
Washington Sundar is a 26-year-old all-rounder Indian international cricketer from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Known for his left-handed batting and exceptional right-arm off-spinners, he has represented his country across all formats and plays for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL.
2018 Nidahas Trophy
Washington was just 18 years of age when he delivered a breakout performance in the tri-series against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. He ended up as the tournament's top wicket-taker (8 total wickets) and was named Player of the Series.
Gabba Test Debut (2021)
The cricketer made an accidental Test debut for India, as a number of senior players got sidelined, due to sudden injuries. With a total of 84 runs and 4 wickets he contributed significantly in India's historic 3-wicket win against Australia in the Brisbane Test.
Career-best 7/59 vs New Zealand (2024)
Washington's best bowling figures in Test cricket came against New Zealand on October 24, 2024 when he took 7 wickets for 59 runs and secures his first-ever 10-wicket match haul in Tests.
T20 World Cup Champion (2026)
The cricketer is a T20 World Champion with India and played a crucial role in India's historic victory at the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. India had a memorable run on home soil, defeating New Zealand in the final to lift the cup.