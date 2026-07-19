4 natural ways to remove pesticides from vegetables

DEBOLINA ROY
Salt water soak
Putting your fresh vegetables and fruits in a saltwater solution proves to be an effective natural disinfectant. It helps remove even the heaviest residues of pesticides.
Vinegar solution
A basic blend of water and white vinegar produces an effective, natural solution. It eliminates pesticide residues and kills harmful bacteria from your food.
Baking soda scrub
Baking soda solution is one of the tips to clean veggies that have crusty skin. It works splendidly when soaked for about 15 minutes.
Lemon juice spritz
In case you don't like the pungent aftertaste of the vinegar, then lemon juice spray is the best alternative. It cleanses without leaving any aftertaste and also acts as a natural disinfectant.