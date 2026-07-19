5 blush application mistakes to avoid

Subhadrika Sen
Choosing the wrong shade: Would make your skin look wrongly highlighted. Instead choose a shade that works best on your complexion. Do a patch test, if needed.
Applying too much on the skin: Putting too much blush on your cheeks can make it look highly pigmented and out of place.
Applying the incorrect formula: Not every skin accepts powder or liquid blush forms. Ideally, for oily skin, powder blush lasts longer; and for dry skin, creamy or liquid blush is the best choice.
Applying blush in the wrong place: If you go too low on your cheeks with the blush, then the face may look droopy. The best practice is to smile lightly and then locate the perfect place to apply the blush.
Not blending the edges: If you don’t blend the blush well, there may be lumps of pigments or lines on your face which become visible as you smile. To avoid this, use a brush to blend it well.