5 homemade seasonings for your French fries

Subhadrika Sen
Truffle- Parmesan: Grate or melt parmesan cheese. Add a few drops of truffle oil, black pepper and finely chopped coriander. Give it a good mix and serve it on top or as a dip to your French fries.
Cajun spice: Keep your smoked paprika, peri peri and classic salted mixes aside and let Cajun shine. Mix paprika, garlic and onion powders, oregano, thyme, cayenne pepper, salt and black pepper.
Lemon – Pepper: Give your French fries a tangy twist by adding lemon zest, lemon juice, black pepper, garlic powder and salt. Give it a good mix.
Herb –butter mix: You can melt your regular herb butter on top of French fries or make it fresh by mixing melted unsalted butter, rosemary, thyme, garlic powder, black pepper and salt.
Honey chilli Seasoning: Mix honey and chilli flakes in a bowl. You may add sesame seeds to this mixture. Drizzle this on top of crispy French fries and enjoy.