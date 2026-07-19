5 reasons to start learning a new language today

Subhadrika Sen
Global career opportunities: If you want to look for jobs outside your country, it is best to pick up the language of that country or at least one foreign language.
Easier travel: You don’t have to depend on translators or mobile applications for communication if you have picked up basic conversation level language.
Cultural understanding: One of the best ways of understanding another culture is to have awareness about its local customs. This only comes out of conversations with the locals which can be achieved if you know their language fluently.
Entertainment avenues: you need not be dependent on subtitles and divert your concentration between what’s on screen and the subtitles below if you know the language.
Active brain: There is no age or time to pick up a new language. This also keeps your brain alert and active, keeping it healthy for a long time.