5 unique Indian mithais you can make with chocolate

Udisha
Chocolate sandesh
This very popular fusion Bengali mishti (sweet) is everyone's favourite! Add some molten dark chocolate or cocoa powder to fresh chhena and knead until smooth. For some added indulgence, stuff the centre with some molten chocolate.
Chocolate peda
Peda is traditionally made with khoya and sugar, and adding some cocoa powder to the warm khoya can transform it into a chocolatey treat. Garnish the sweet with some crushed dry fruits.
Chocolate barfi
Amp up the classic kaju barfi with a dark chocolate mawa layer over the traditional cardamom mawa layer. This will beautifully balance the classic and modern flavours, making for an indulgent treat.
Chocolate modak
Modak is a popular Ganesh Chaturthi sweet treat made with coconut-jaggery filling with a rice flour dough coating. Instead of the traditional ingredients, you can use a chocolate filling and make the dough out of chocolate and khoya for the ultimate flavour burst.
Chocolate gujiya
A famous fried mithai in India, give this sweet dish a twist by mixing a generous portion of chocolate chips and cocoa powder to the usual khoya filling. Once the gujiya has been fried, drizzle some chocolate sauce over the crunchy pastry shell.