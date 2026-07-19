5 ways to turn mango seeds into art

Subhadrika Sen
Paper weights: Due to the oval shape of the mango seeds, you can wash and dry them completely before painting them to make cute paper weights.
Landscape paintings: If you are a pro, then you can paint landscapes or portraits on the mango seeds. In fact, frame them within wood bits and your new wall art is ready.
Folk Art: Mango seeds are perfect canvases to create folk art motifs like Madhubani, Warli, and more.
Magnets: Make a design of your choice and attach a strong magnet on the other side of the mango seed. Now you can use it as a magnet. These are also very good handmade gift items.
Pendant: Take the help of a pro and drill a small whole for a pendant chain to pass through. Now make a design of your choice on the mango seed and fill it with vibrant colours. You may add a coat of resin to lock everything in place.