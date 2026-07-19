6 steps to make authentic Gujarati white dhokla at home

DEBOLINA ROY
Soak rice
To prepare your authentic white dhokla, start by soaking one cup of regular rice and an equivalent of a quarter cup of urad dal in water for 4 hours. It helps the rice can absorb the required moisture.
Blend it
Place the drained grains in a high-speed blender bowl along with fresh ginger, hot green chillies, and a little bit of water. Blend until a thick, unique, grainy, and nice batter is formed.
Mix curd
Transfer the mixture into an adequately sized clean mixing bowl. Slowly stir in a half cup of rich yoghurt and salt. Whisk your mixture really well to make it smooth, balanced, and homogeneous.
Fermented batter
Seal the container well and let the mixture rest undisturbed overnight for 7 hours. Be patient and wait for tiny air bubbles or pockets to develop in your batter.
Activate mix
To achieve maximum softness, just stir in a teaspoon of oil straight into the fermented base. Next, quickly mix a teaspoon of fruit salt or baking soda into the mixture while stirring at a high speed so that you get a light and frothy texture.
Steam and serve
Pour the mixture into a well-greased pan, sprinkling chilli powder, black pepper, and sesame seeds on top. Carefully steam the white dhokla in a boiling water unit for 20 minutes. Let it cool before slicing.