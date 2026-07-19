Foods you must avoid if you have high uric acid

Udisha
High uric acid comes with a lot of dietary restrictions which you must follow. While completely avoiding certain food may seem difficult, significantly cutting down on the amount of intake can help your body battle the consequences of the condition.
Meats you should avoid
Organ meats like liver, kidneys are high in purines while red meats like pork, mutton and beef can trigger gout attacks. Besides these, also avoid processed meats like bacon, salami and sausage as well.
Seafood you should avoid
Some types of seafood can cause a spike in uric acid levels due to the high content of purines. Try to avoid shellfish like prawns, lobsters, crabs and cold-water fish like sardines, tuna, mackerel.
Sugary drinks and sweets
Packaged drinks like sodas, juices contain high fructose content which is not good for people dealing with high uric acid levels. Additionally, processed baked goods and sweets also boost uric acid production.
Refined carbohydrates and fried foods
Try to limit refined carbs like white rice, white bread, instant noodles and regular pasta as much as possible. These foods, along with deep fried foods such as fried chicken and French fries cause inflammation and insulin spikes, worsening your uric acid condition.