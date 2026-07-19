How to make mawa cake at home?

DEBOLINA ROY
Prep and sift
Switch on your oven at a temperature of 350°F. Take a round-shaped vessel and apply grease to it. Take a wider bowl and sift all the ingredients, consisting of flour, cardamom powder, baking soda, baking powder, and last but not least, salt.
Make the batter base
With the help of your mixer, make the butter, sugar, and crushed saffron fibres fluffy. This is an important step, as it will help blend the ingredients together before you add some yoghurt and additional flavouring.
Combine the batter
Add your flour mixture and fresh milk to the creamed mixture in alternating steps. Start and end with the dry ingredients. Mix slowly, but be careful not to over-mix this delicate batter.
Garnish and bake
Pour the smooth batter into the pan. Add pistachio nuts, shredded almonds, and dried rose petals . Bake for approximately 45 minutes until golden brown and serve.