How to make rava dosa at home?

Udisha

Prepare the batter

Take equal parts semolina or rava and rice flour with half the amount of wheat flour. Add ginger, pepper, curry leaves, cumin, chopped chillies and a pinch of salt. Once done, slowly add water (or thin buttermilk) to make a very thin batter with milky consistency. Let the mixture rest for 15-20 minutes.

Heat the tawa

Make sure you have a non-stick pan and heat it over medium-high flame. To check if the pan is searing hot, sprinkle water. If it sizzles and evaporates, grease the pan with some oil and spread it with a paper towel or cloth.

Pour the batter

Before starting the cooking process, make sure the batter is well-stirred. Pour a ladle of the batter on the pan from a height. Do not spread it any further, let it flow naturally.

Cook until crispy

While its cooking, add some drops of ghee around the edges and centre. Continue to cook for a few minutes on medium heat until the dosa is golden brown. The edges will lift once cooked, and you can fold the dosa and serve it hot.

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