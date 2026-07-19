Is your dog shedding a lot? Here's what you can do

Udisha
Brush them regularly
The key to stop uncontrolled fur shedding is to brush your dog regularly. Depending on the magnitude of shedding, weekly or daily brushing with an effective de-shedding tool can get rid of the loose fur.
Give routine baths
Regular baths can help remove the excess fur on your dogs body. Use a de-shedding shampoo while bathing your pet at least once every two weeks. Remember, too much bathing is not good for dogs so consult your vet regarding the frequency of the showers.
Improve their diet
If your dog's diet contains Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, it can reduce shedding. Food rich in healthy fats like sardines and mackerel, can strengthen the hair follicles.
Keep them hydrated
Hydration, especially during summertime, is very important for dogs. Dehydration increases shedding because the skin becomes dry and furs become brittle. Always ensure that your pet dog has fresh and clean water at its disposal.