Looking for a cruelty-free home cleaner? 4 ingredients you need to avoid

DEBOLINA ROY
Chlorine
This harsh chemical has an irritating effect on the respiratory system. When combined with ammonia, it forms a lethal gas, which makes it a severely hazardous component of any cruelty-free home cleaner.
Ammonia
Often concealed in vegan cleaning solutions, this pungent irritant brings about serious discomfort to the lungs and throat. It is one of the most poisonous substances that ruins the effectiveness of cruelty-free home cleaning agents.
Phthalates
These chemical agents wreak havoc not only on our hormones but also on our reproductive system and cellular DNA. Consequently, they are considered hazardous pollutants that should not be included in an effective natural cleaner.
Sodium hydroxide
Known as caustic soda, it is extremely harmful to human skin and mucous membranes. Stay away from using it in your daily cleaning activities.