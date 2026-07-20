5 easy ways to remove black marks from bathroom tiles

DEBOLINA ROY
The baking soda scrub
Combine baking soda with water to create a thick and gritty mixture. Apply it to the affected areas and allow it to rest for 10 minutes before gently scrubbing until the stains have disappeared.
The vinegar spray
Put equal amounts of white vinegar and water into a spray bottle. Apply it generously to the tiles which have stains, let the spots soften and wipe it with a towel.
Hydrogen peroxide boost
Put hydrogen peroxide straight onto the darkest stains. Wait for a few minutes until it bubbles and frees the imbedded spores. Then scrub the area with a hard bristle brush.
Lemon juice brightener
Apply fresh lemon juice over the tile grout. The citric acid acts as a gentle bleaching agent that removes soap scum, resulting in a delightfully fresh citrus aroma.
Magic eraser touch-up
Wet a melamine foam sponge and move in circular motions around the areas with stains. The micro-abrasives will help lift the dark bits off the surface without damaging the tiles.