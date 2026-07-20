5 home remedies to ward off foul odour in monsoon

DEBOLINA ROY
Scented candles and camphor
Lighting camphor, agarbatti, or scented candles is one of the easiest tips to remove bad smell. You can get rid of the damp, musty smell by switching to a beautiful scent.
Wardrobe salt dehumidifier
Put a tiny pouch of salt or silica gel packets straight into the shelves of the cupboard. This smart solution efficiently helps absorb additional moisture from the air, keeping your garments dry.
Newspaper liner solution
After cleaning up your closet, line it up with clean newspaper sheets. Newspaper absorbs any moisture present in the air and prevents any musty smell in the wardrobe.
Smart laundry habits
Wet laundry should not be dried inside your own bedroom. Damp clothes retain moisture and create unpleasant smells that can take a long time to disappear.
Disinfect furniture instantly
Make sure you clean your wooden furniture with disinfectant whenever you notice any fungus growth on them.