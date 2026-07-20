5 home remedies to ward off foul odour in monsoon

DEBOLINA ROY

Scented candles and camphor

Lighting camphor, agarbatti, or scented candles is one of the easiest tips to remove bad smell. You can get rid of the damp, musty smell by switching to a beautiful scent.

Wardrobe salt dehumidifier

Put a tiny pouch of salt or silica gel packets straight into the shelves of the cupboard. This smart solution efficiently helps absorb additional moisture from the air, keeping your garments dry.

Newspaper liner solution

After cleaning up your closet, line it up with clean newspaper sheets. Newspaper absorbs any moisture present in the air and prevents any musty smell in the wardrobe.

Smart laundry habits

Wet laundry should not be dried inside your own bedroom. Damp clothes retain moisture and create unpleasant smells that can take a long time to disappear.

Disinfect furniture instantly

Make sure you clean your wooden furniture with disinfectant whenever you notice any fungus growth on them.

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