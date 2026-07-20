5 unique things that were used as currency in ancient times

DEBOLINA ROY
Salt bars
In ancient Ethiopia, salt served a greater purpose than just seasoning. The large chunks of salt known as amole were used as money and helped in trading everyday items and settling debts.
Bronze knives
Prior to the era of round coins, ancient China used to fabricate bronze knives as money. These unique currencies occasionally came inscribed to indicate their authenticity.
Tea bricks
In some regions of China and Central Asia, merchants made use of compressed brick-shaped blocks of tea leaves to barter and pay for goods. These bricks were light and served as valuable trading products.
Whale teeth
The polished whale tooth was considered to be the most prestigious form of wealth in Fiji. It was exchanged during weddings and important social negotiations, and served as the basis of local traditional economic systems.
Squirrel pelts
In ancient Russia and Finland, the skin of a red squirrel was often used as a major currency unit. Such furs were strictly uniform in quality and were used for exchange purposes.