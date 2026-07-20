5 viral Middle Eastern desserts you should explore

Bristi Dey
Dubai Chocolate Bar
This sweet treat became a social media sensation, with everyone eager to take a bite and it was all worth it. Its virality inspired local bakeries and dessert shops to create their own versions, many of which were just as irresistible as the original. The secret lies in its combination of crispy kataifi pastry, creamy pistachio filling, and a rich coating of smooth chocolate.
Kunafa Cheesecake
This one blew up the Instagram and TikTok feeds with everyone posing with the lip-smacking dessert. A fusion of classic kunafa with baked or no-bake cheesecake, this one became the star for its taste and aesthetics.
Kunafa cookies
The fusion treat is making waves in the hearts of dessert lovers. Kunafa cookies typically feature a buttery, baked cookie base stuffed with or topped by a creamy pistachio kunafa mixture and toasted, crunchy kataifi dough. These have become a favourite following the Dubai chocolate craze.
Qashtuta Superlux
This Egyptian dessert is taking the world by storm with its rich fulfilling texture. It is made with a soft milk-soaked base and a rich cream layer. It is basically a creamy layered sweet that combines traditional qishta with the style of viral Gulf desserts.
Baklava Cheesecake
Baklava cheesecake is a true fusion dessert. While the traditional baklava base, made with crispy phyllo dough, chopped nuts like pistachios or walnuts, and honey syrup, comes from the Middle East and Mediterranean regions, the rich and creamy cheesecake filling is a classic Western creation.