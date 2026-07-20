6 natural remedies for basic insect bites

DEBOLINA ROY
Ice pack
Wash the area using soap and water. Place an ice pack for 10 minutes. The cold temperature results in the shrinking of the blood vessels and gives relief from pain and swelling.
Basil
Fresh tulsi leaves are one of the best home remedies for insect bites. Stingers should be removed and the skin washed before covering the stung area with the paste made of crushed tulsi leaves. After that, leave it for 30 minutes before washing it off.
Honey
Famous for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, raw honey effectively calms skin inflammation. Just smear a small amount of raw honey on the itchy insect bite to ease irritation while protecting skin from a bacterial skin infection.
Turmeric paste
Turmeric is effective for itchy insect bites. Blend turmeric powder and rose water, and put it on the mosquito bite for 10 minutes. You may also use sandalwood and turmeric.
Baking soda
Combine one teaspoon of baking soda with cold water. Apply either by a damp towel or as a paste for around 10 minutes. It helps calm down the reddened, swollen skin.
Aloe vera gel
Aloe vera gel helps increase the pace of wound healing. Its inherent anti-inflammatory characteristics help in the removal of constant itching and swelling.