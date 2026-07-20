Healthy alternatives to wheat pasta

Udisha
Chickpea Pasta
This non-wheat pasta is made from ground chickpea flour, making it very high in protein and fibre. It cooks lot like usual pasta but has a more nutty flavour which pairs beautifully with most sauces.
Zucchini Noodles (Zoodles)
These fun-looking green noodles are very low in calories and carbohydrates. If you want a light and healthy meal, this is an extremely good option which provides you with enough amount antioxidants, vitamin C and potassium.
Lentil Pasta
Made from either red or green lentils, these pasta provides plant-based iron and protein which helps you with your daily dose of nutrients. The texture is rich and is a healthy alternative to the wheat pasta.
Spaghetti Squash
This squash separates and looks like thin noodles the moment it is baked or steamed. It is the ideal low-glycemic, low-calorie food rich in vitamins. It can make for a delicious pasta dish when paired with tomato and garlic based sauces.