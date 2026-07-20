How to make authentic Puneri misal at home?

DEBOLINA ROY
Cook the sprouts
Heat some oil and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, hing, curry leaves, and chopped onions. Now, add some ginger-garlic paste, turmeric and sprouted matki. Pour some water and season with salt. Cook for one whistle using a pressure cooker.
Prepare the gravy
In a different frying pan, fry thin slices of coconut until golden brown, then add them to the blender. After that, add sliced onion and chopped tomatoes and sauté for five minutes to get a rich colour.
Blend the mixture
Let the roasted coconut, onion, and tomato mixture cool down fully. Blend the mixture until everything is crushed into a smooth paste. Add a small amount of water if needed.
Fry the masala
Put the oil in a frying pan on medium heat and heat it for four minutes. Mix in the masala and red chilli powder and cook until the oil starts to separate from the mixture.
Simmer the gravy
Transfer the prepared sprouts along with its liquid into the cooking pot. Mix in the hot water, salt, and a little jaggery, then let it cook over a medium flame for ten minutes until the rich and oily tarri comes to the surface.
Layer and assemble
First, take the sabzi and place a layer of it in a shallow bowl, then add the kanda(onion) poha followed by the cooked sprouts. Laden the layered concoction with some hot rassa. Finally, complete your dish by sprinkling some farsan, chopped onions, coriander leaves and a dash of fresh lemon.