How to make the perfect appam at home

Udisha
Soak the rice
Soak 1.5 cups of properly washed raw rice for around 4-5 hours. If you want it to be extra soft, wash a quarter cup of flattened rice, also known as poha, to the rice.
Grind the batter
Next, drain the rice (and poha) and put all of it in the blender along with freshly grated coconut. Add 1 teaspoon of sugar, a pinch of salt and enough water so that everything can blend to form a smooth and flowing batter.
Ferment the mixture
For the mixture to rise, add half a teaspoon of active dry yeast to two tablespoons of lukewarm water till it dissolves. Now, add it properly to the batter and cover the bowl so that it is airtight. Let it rest overnight in a warm place and the batter will double in volume.
Pour, swirl, and cook
Take a non-stick wok (or an appam pan) and pour one ladle of batter once the pan has heated up over medium heat. Swirl the batter so that it spreads in circular way and cover it and let it cook for 2 minutes until the sides are golden and crispy and the centre, fluffy.