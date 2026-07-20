Say goodbye to frizz: 4 natural DIY hair masks for silky hair

DEBOLINA ROY
Coconut oil banana mask
Take a ripe banana and mash it in a small bowl until it becomes smooth. Mix it with two tablespoons of coconut oil and one tablespoon of honey. Next, apply the mixture to dry hair strands, leave it on for about 30 minutes and rinse it off.
Olive oil & coconut oil mask
Mix two spoons of coconut oil with two spoons of olive oil. Heat for 20 seconds, then let it cool down to room temperature. Apply the mixture to your hair. Leave it for one hour and then wash your hair with shampoo.
Olive oil & banana mask
Take a ripe banana and mash it in a bowl. Add two tablespoons of olive oil and mix them until you get a creamy consistency. Apply the mixture to your hair and leave it on for 30 minutes before washing it out.
Green tea & honey
Combine 1 cup of cooled green tea with 2 tbsp of honey and 1 tbsp of olive oil. Next, apply the mixture gently on your scalp and hair. Leave the hair on for about 30 minutes before rinsing off with warm water.