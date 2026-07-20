ZEE5 unveils its upcoming slate: 7 movies and shows to add to your watchlist

Dharitri Ganguly
Rangbaaz Season 4 | Hindi | Web Show
Rangbaaz Season 4 will once again dive into the dark and dangerous world of the UP mafia, following the series' tradition of gritty, real-life inspired crime thrillers.
Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai | Hindi |Film
David Dhawan directorial Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is having an OTT release. Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde star in lead roles, and the story revolves around Jaswant (Jas) and Bani, whose marriage breaks down due to differences over family planning.
Bandar | Hindi | Film
This Anurag Kashyap movie, starring Bobby Deol, Sapna Pabbi, Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad and others follows Samar, an ageing and now barely working artist whose fame is fading. His life unravels further when his former fling, Gayatri, accuses him of rape after their relationship ends. Even as he tries to move on with his new relationship, he is arrested and drawn into a deeply flawed law enforcement system.
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata | Hindi | Film
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, co-produced and acted by Kangana Ranaut, the movie depicts the true events of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, focusing on the bravery of nurses and hospital staff who protected patients at Cama Hospital.
Ghamasaan | Hindi | Film
A cat-and-mouse tale set in the Hindi heartland, starring Tigmanshu Dhulia, Arshad Warsi, Pratik Gandhi, where male friendships and rivalries unveil homoerotic tensions. Men on both sides of the law traverse arid lands, creating a sense of place where unexplored histories reside.
Demonte Colony 3 | Tamil | Film
A mysterious book unleashed by a terrifying character known as The Librarian brings chaos, continuing the horror franchise with returning cast members navigating supernatural threats, in Season 3 of Demonte Colony, starring VJ Archana, Arulnithi Mikhail, Basmadjian.
Vrushakarma | Telugu | Film
The mystical action-adventure film starring Naga Chaitanya, is directed by Virupaksha fame Karthik Varma Dandu, blending mythology, archaeological treasure-hunting, and action. It also features Meenakshi Chaudhary as an archaeologist, alongside Jayaram and Sparsh Shrivastava in key roles.