ZEE5 unveils its upcoming slate: 7 movies and shows to add to your watchlist

Bandar | Hindi | Film

This Anurag Kashyap movie, starring Bobby Deol, Sapna Pabbi, Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad and others follows Samar, an ageing and now barely working artist whose fame is fading. His life unravels further when his former fling, Gayatri, accuses him of rape after their relationship ends. Even as he tries to move on with his new relationship, he is arrested and drawn into a deeply flawed law enforcement system.