4 easy ways to reuse egg shells at home

DEBOLINA ROY
Enrich plant soil
Properly grind the egg shells to enhance your garden soil naturally. High calcium content makes plants stronger and effectively combats blossom-end rot in seasonal tomatoes or sweet peppers.
Start tiny seedlings
Make little eco-friendly seedlings by filling empty halves with potting soil. If you plan to transplant them, simply break the thin shell before planting outside to prevent damage to fragile roots.
Deter stubborn pests
Place shell fragments around the weak bases of plants to set up a protective barrier. This natural barrier stops slugs and snails from crossing over while nourishing the underlying soil slowly.
Supplement canine diet
Bake the dry slices thoroughly, and then grind them into powder for your pet. Sprinkling this vet-approved dosage on your dog's regular diet plan will help strengthen his teeth and shells.