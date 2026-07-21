4 quick suji-based breakfasts for a busy morning

DEBOLINA ROY
Chilla
Combine suji, yoghurt, and water in a bowl and allow to rest for 15 minutes. Add finely diced onions, tomatoes, and green chillies. Heat oil in a pan, pour the mixture in, and sway it from side to side until both sides have a golden colour.
Upma
In a pan, heat some oil. Add mustard seeds, curry leaves and red chillies. Sauté all your preferred vegetables. Now add suji and roast until golden. Then add water and salt and cook till the mixture thickens.
Pancakes
Mix suji, yoghurt and water to make a thick batter; let it sit. Add chopped vegetables and green chili to the batter and mix in a pinch of baking soda. Heat a non-stick pan and pour the batter, and fry till golden brown and crisp.
Poha
First, dry roast your suji and keep it aside. Then, heat oil in a pan and sauté mustard seeds, peanuts, curry leaves, and onions along with turmeric. Mix rinsed poha and roasted suji along with it. Let it cook on low heat for 5 minutes.