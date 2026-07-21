4 simple ways to reuse your old toothbrush

DEBOLINA ROY
Complex woodwork and trims
Using this old toothbrush hack guarantees clean and tidy baseboards. The soft bristles work wonders by removing dirt and dust stuck in corners, crevices, and the tracks of your windows.
Deep cleaning kitchen gadgets
An old toothbrush helps clean and disinfect fragile items safely. The soft brush is able to manoeuvre around the blades of blenders, openings of microplanes, holes of graters and clean food scraps that ordinary sponges cannot get to.
Scrub faucets & bathroom fixtures
It can also help you get rid of bathroom dirt with ease using an old toothbrush. The bristles can help remove dirt accumulation around the faucet-sink junctions and difficult areas around the handles, levers, and rusty drain rings.
Refresh stained countertop grout lines
You can bring your tiles back to life with a common cleaner and an old brush. This way, you will get rid of deep stains from your grout without breaking the bank.