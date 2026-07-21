4 things to look for while buying cooking oil

DEBOLINA ROY
Smoke point identification
High-temperature food preparation calls for the use of fats such as ghee or mustard oil. Choosing fats with a smoke point of more than 170°C will ensure safe frying and avoid the formation of toxic, inflammatory substances.
Cold-pressed varieties
Select cold-pressed varieties instead of refined ones to ensure that 30% more important nutrients stay intact. These products also add taste to salads.
Smart blending ratios
Seek out pre-blended oil blends such as rice bran and safflower mixes. The right combination can improve your fatty acid profile. It effectively helps reduce the level of bad cholesterol in your body.
Packaging and storage
Before making a purchase, always check the seals and dates on containers. Proper packaging prevents quick oxidation and spoilage.