5 pain-free ways to remove blackheads

DEBOLINA ROY
Dissolve with salicylic acid
Use 2% salicylic acid toner that gently removes dead skin and oil. It is a type of beta hydroxy that penetrates deep into the pores, making it one of the best tips to remove blackheads.
Draw out oil with clay mask
Use a soothing kaolin or bentonite clay mask once a week. Clay behaves like a magnet, effectively drawing out extra sebum and impurities from your chin and nose.
Soften pores with facial steaming
Before cleansing your face, inhale warm steam for 5 minutes. This helps in softening stubborn deposits of oil and dirt.
Lift dead skin with exfoliants
Consider using fruit enzymes such as papaya or pineapple. It will break down the dead skin cells and help release trapped oil.
Hydrate regularly
Moisturizer should never be neglected, since dryness triggers excess oil that clogs the pores. Using a water-based moisturizing gel provides your skin saves you from the pain.