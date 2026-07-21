5 pain-free ways to remove blackheads

DEBOLINA ROY

Dissolve with salicylic acid

Use 2% salicylic acid toner that gently removes dead skin and oil. It is a type of beta hydroxy that penetrates deep into the pores, making it one of the best tips to remove blackheads.

Draw out oil with clay mask

Use a soothing kaolin or bentonite clay mask once a week. Clay behaves like a magnet, effectively drawing out extra sebum and impurities from your chin and nose.

Soften pores with facial steaming

Before cleansing your face, inhale warm steam for 5 minutes. This helps in softening stubborn deposits of oil and dirt.

Lift dead skin with exfoliants

Consider using fruit enzymes such as papaya or pineapple. It will break down the dead skin cells and help release trapped oil.

Hydrate regularly

Moisturizer should never be neglected, since dryness triggers excess oil that clogs the pores. Using a water-based moisturizing gel provides your skin saves you from the pain.

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