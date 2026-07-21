Golden rules to clean and maintain your yoga mat

Dharitri Ganguly
Your yoga mat goes through a lot—absorbing sweat, oils, dust, and floor grime during every vinyasa or deep stretch. Over time, that build-up doesn't just cause a funky odour; it actively breaks down the material and makes your mat slippery. Here’s how to clean it efficiently:
Never use harsh chemicals
Bleach, rubbing alcohol, and heavy solvents will disintegrate your mat's texture.
Avoid the washing machine and dryer
Unless the manufacturer explicitly states it is safe, machine washing can warp open-cell mats, and high dryer heat will melt synthetic fibres.
Never roll it up wet
Rolling a damp mat is an open invitation for mold, mildew, and bacteria to thrive.
Daily maintenance for all mats
Mix a 1:3 solution of white vinegar and distilled water in a spray bottle. Add 2–3 drops of antibacterial tea tree or lavender essential oil. Mist the mat lightly and wipe it down with a clean microfibre cloth.
Monthly deep clean for PVC & TPE mats
Submerge or generously douse your mat in a bathtub filled with warm water and a few drops of mild dish soap or gentle laundry detergent. Use a soft washcloth to scrub the entire surface in a circular motion. Rinse thoroughly with cold water until all soap residue is gone.
Deep clean for rubber & cork mats
Lay the rubber/cork mat flat and wipe it down with a damp cloth dipped in a dilute mixture of warm water and a tiny drop of dish soap. For cork, its natural antimicrobial properties mean water alone is often enough.
The towel blot & air dry
However you may clean it, the most critical step to prevent mould is how well you dry it. After deep cleaning, lay your wet mat flat on top of a clean, dry bath towel. Roll the mat and towel up together like a sleeping bag, and gently step on it. Now, unroll it and hang it over a shower rod or clothes rack to air dry completely out of direct sunlight.