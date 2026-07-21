Hilsa Paella: A Bengali twist on Spain's iconic rice dish

Subhadrika Sen
Marinate the hilsa with turmeric and salt. Let it rest for 15-30 minutes
Heat mustard oil on a pan and lightly fry the marinated hilsa. Don’t over fry or over cook.
Make the sofrito by heating olive oil. Add onion, garlic grated tomato and smoked paprika.
Add rice to the sofrito and mix well.
Add fish stock, saffron water, salt and pepper seasoning to the same pan. Once the rice starts absorbing it, arrange it to form a bottom layer and let it set. Avoid stirring.
Add bell peppers and green peas over the rice later and cook for 10 minutes
Place the fried hilsa pieces on the rice and cook for 8-10 minutes. Increase the heat so that the base becomes crispy
Remove the pan and let it rest for 10-15 minutes.
Garnish with chopped coriander or parsley and lemon slices.