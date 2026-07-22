4 fasting rules for Sawaan every devotee should follow

DEBOLINA ROY
Wake up early
Start your day early in the morning and begin your Sawaan Vrat with cleanliness. Take a shower, wear cleanse clothes and arrange your prayer place before you start the puja. Having a good start of the day helps in keeping your faith and discipline with prayers.
Offer Abhishekam
Make sure you do Shivling Abhishek while observing Sawaan fasting rules of offering Gangajal, milk, honey, and flowers. Repeat Om Namah Shivaya with faith and respect with calm mind throughout this holy observance.
Offer bel patra
Offer Bel Patra after the leaves are chosen, cleaned, and offer it with respect. The fasting rules of Sawaan entail true offerings that project purity, surrender, and devotion to Lord Shiva.
Concentrate on prayers
Cut out distractions, and concentrate on prayers, meditation, and positive thinking during Sawan fasting hours to achieve maximum spirituality with Lord Shiva and maintain inner peace with dedication and faith throughout the holy vrat.