4 ways to use lemon beyond cooking

DEBOLINA ROY
Banish fridge odour
Immerse a sponge in lemon juice and place it on a small dish in your refrigerator. Natural citric acid in lemon juice absorbs pungent odours and makes your fridge smell fresh.
Restore burnt pans
Fill the burnt pan with water and juice from fresh lemons, and let the mixture boil gently for 20 minutes. The heat combined with the acidity works its magic on tough burnt residues, making greasy burnt pans easy to clean.
Scrub away rust
Combine one part lemon juice with two parts salt to form an abrasive paste. Use this mix to clean rusty metal cutlery and rub broken pieces of lemon peel.
Repel unwanted insects
To ward off mosquitoes, boil water with lemon juice and cinnamon. Alternatively, use two parts water mixed with one part lemon juice to create a spray.