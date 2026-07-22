Easy step by step recipe to make the spicy, peanut momo chutney

Dharitri Ganguly
Peanut momo chutney, a popular street-style staple across Darjeeling, Sikkim, and Kolkata, is rich, nutty, savoury, tangy, and packs a spicy punch. The secret to its velvety texture is using toasted peanuts along with boiled tomatoes and garlic.
Ingredients
1/2 cup raw or pre-roasted peanuts, 2 ripe tomatoes, 4-6 dry red chillis, 6-8 cloves, 1 tbsp sesame seeds, 1 tbsp lemon juice/vinegar, salt, oil
Roasting
In a dry pan over medium heat, roast the peanuts until lightly golden and aromatic. If using 1 tbsp sesame seeds, toss them in for the last minute. Remove from heat and let cool.
Boiling
In a small pot, bring water to a boil. Add the tomatoes and dry red chilies. Boil until the tomato skins split and soften. Drain and discard the tomato skin.
Blending
In a blender, combine the cooled peanuts, blanched tomatoes, boiled red chilies, garlic cloves, lemon juice/vinegar, and salt. Blend into a smooth, thick paste.
Tempering
Heat 1 tbsp oil in a small pan. Pour the hot oil directly over the blended chutney and stir well. This smooths out the raw garlic bite and gives it a glossy finish.