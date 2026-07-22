Have you heard of these Indian pastas?

Dharitri Ganguly
Dal Dhokli (Gujarat)
Dal Dhokli combines soft wheat noodles with spiced toor dal (pigeon peas) for a comforting, protein-rich dish.
Shengole (Maharashtra)
Featuring rice flour dumplings, Shengole is fried and tossed in a spiced, chili-coconut sauce to reflect bright coastal flavours.
Yetti Masala Pundi (Karnataka)
A delicious meal of tiny rice-flour dumplings mixed with marinated prawns, grated coconut, curry leaves, turmeric, and red chilli, slowly cooked in spiced coconut water.
Dal Ki Dulhan (Uttar Pradesh)
Soft wheat dough strips are simmered directly in spiced dal, absorbing its rich flavor. The dish is finished with a sizzling tempering of cumin, ghee, and fresh coriander.
Menthe Kadubu (Karnataka)
Menthe Kadubu are steamed rice flour dumplings made with finely chopped vegetables and a paste of soaked fenugreek seeds, which provide a distinct flavour. The tiny, round dumplings are typically served with spiced sambar or coconut chutney.
Kakka Orotti (Kerala)
A unique seafood dish from Kerala, Kakka Orotti consists of rice flour dough rolled into thin rings, filled with a spicy mixture of fresh steamed clams, coconut, onions, pepper, and turmeric. The dumplings are sealed and steam-boiled or slow-cooked to perfection.
Govind Gatta (Rajasthan)
For this dish, gram flour dumplings are first boiled or steamed, then cooked in a rich, spiced gravy made with yoghurt and tomatoes.
Dal Pithi (Bihar)
Dal Pithi is made by stuffing wheat flour dumplings with spiced lentils (split yellow peas), cumin, and green chillies. These dumplings are then simmered directly in a spicy dal to absorb its rich flavour.
Puli Pithe (West Bengal)
Contrary to the rest of the dishes, this isn’t a savoury dish. Dumplings made with rice flour, boast of a sweet coconut, jaggery stuffing, which is then cooked in sweet, thickened milk. A must-have during winters.