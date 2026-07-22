How to make Mumbai-style pav bhaji at home?

DEBOLINA ROY
Prepare and cook the vegetables
Melt the butter , add some cumin seeds, and fry them. Mix chopped capsicum and onion. Cook tomatoes with pav bhaji masala and salt and stir in chili powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, garlic paste, and green chili paste.
Build a flavourful masala
Melt the butter , add some cumin seeds, and fry them. Mix chopped capsicum and onion. Cook tomatoes with pav bhaji masala and salt and stir in chili powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, garlic paste, and green chili paste.
Mix vegetables and mash well
Add the cooked veggies to the masala, along with a cup of water. Stir well while mashing continuously until it gets fairly creamy, but with a bit of texture just like an authentic Mumbai-style pav bhaji.
Add butter and balance the flavours
Add more butter as the vegetables will absorb it. Sprinkle crush kasoori methi over it, and then garnish it with fresh cilantro and plenty of lime juice for Mumbai-style pav bhaji.
Serve hot with toasted pav
Slather butter on the pav bread, and toast it until golden brown on the outside and soft on the inside. Serve with hot bhaji, chopped onions, extra butter pieces, and a lime wedge.