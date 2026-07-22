Make this delicious mutton pickle in just 10 steps

Subhadrika Sen
Marinate mutton with turmeric, salt, pepper, and ginger-garlic paste.
Cook in pressure cooker.
Lightly fry, drain the oil and keep it aside.
Dry roast mustard, cumin, coriander, dried red chillies and fenugreek seeds.
Grind the roasted masalas into powder form.
Heat mustard oil on a pan and add mustard seeds, ginger, garlic, curry leaves and green chillies.
Add turmeric and ground powder masala
Add tamarind and sauté for a while.
Add the fried mutton pieces and vinegar. Let it cook for 5 minutes.
Once the mixture is cooled, store it for 2-3 days in an air-tight container in room temperature and 2-3 weeks inside refrigerator.