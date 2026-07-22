Quick office lunch options you can easily make at home

Udisha
Chickpea and veggie salad
For the classic healthy and quick lunch, make a salad with chickpeas, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, diced capsicum and some paneer if you like. Add some olive oil, salt and lemon juice for the extra kick. These doesn't require cooking and can be refrigerated easily.
Vegetable and hummus wrap
Take a tortilla or go desi with a roti and spread a layer of hummus. Now, add the vegetables of your choice like diced cucumbers, bell peppers, lettuce and carrots. Roll it properly and pack it as your office lunch!
Scrambled eggs and toast
This is yet another easy and healthy office lunch. Simply scramble one or two eggs with some salt and sauté some onions and tomatoes in one tablespoon of oil. Pack a few slices of toast bread to complement the eggs. You can also add some mayonnaise and make a sandwich!
Cold sesame peanut noodles
Make a sauce with peanut butter, a dash of dark soy sauce and honey. Cook your noodles with this sauce and some warm water. You can some vegetables or roasted peanuts for the extra crunch. This dish tastes very good even after it has cooled down, making it perfect for office lunch.