5 foods you can eat during Sawaan vrat

DEBOLINA ROY
Sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes have abundant nutrients including fibre, vitamin A, potassium and complex carbohydrates. They can give you sustained energy, help you stay full for longer and be boiled, roasted or used to create healthy snacks easily.
Yoghurt
Fresh yogurt provides protein, calcium, and probiotics that aid digestion. It lowers body temperature during hot and humid climates, and can be combined with fruits or fasting-approved spices to prepare a delicious and healthy meal during the Sawaan vrat.
Makhana
Makhana, which is also called fox nuts, is a healthy snack that is light and filling at the same time. To create a crunchy snack that can satisfy your hunger and fit easily into your fast-food meals, you can roast it using ghee and spices.
Coconut
Fresh coconut has got healthy fats, fiber, and many important minerals that help maintain energy levels. When fresh, it can be eaten in slices, grated into foods, or consumed as coconut water for hydration and taste in fasting food.
Water Chestnut flour
Water chestnut flour, aka singhara atta, is a well-known fasting item that is rich in carbs, potassium and fibre. It can be used to make roti, puri, or snacks which are nutritious and easy to digest.