5 Indian athletes to watch at the Commonwealth Games 2026

Atreyee Poddar
The Glasgow Commonwealth Games are underway, and while a trimmed-down 10-sport programme means India's contingent is smaller than usual, the star power hasn't dimmed one bit. Here are five names to keep on your radar over the next 11 days.
The man needs no introduction. India's golden boy and 2018 CWG champion returns to the Games after skipping 2022 through injury, and he's walking into a genuine title fight. Standing between him and gold: reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan and Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage, who owns the world's leading throw of 2026. Expect fireworks in the field.
The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist headlines India's weightlifting charge in Glasgow. With a 12-strong weightlifting squad backing her up, Chanu remains the name to beat on the platform — composed, clinical, and chasing another major title to add to her collection.
India's Olympic bronze-medallist boxer leads a 14-member boxing contingent into Glasgow. Known for her calm ring craft and big-match temperament, Lovlina is one of the safest medal bets in India's squad this edition.
Fresh off a silver in Birmingham, Sreeshankar returns with unfinished business. His technical consistency and improving personal bests make him one of the sharpest gold contenders in India's 32-strong athletics unit — the largest of any sport in the squad.
The dark horse of the list. Kushare has been in red-hot form heading into the Games — a bronze at the Monaco Diamond League and a fresh national record of 2.31m at the Inter-State Championships. If that momentum carries over, don't be surprised to see him on the podium.