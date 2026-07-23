5 places around the globe where modern inventions are worshipped

Bullet Baba Temple: Rajasthan, India

Also known as the Om Banna Temple, this famous roadside shrine is located on NH 62. Instead of a traditional god, the "deity" is a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle. According to local legend, the bike’s owner, Om Singh Rathore, died in a crash in 1988, and the bike was seized by the police. But strangely, the bike kept returning to the crash site. Today, travelers stop here to pray for safe journeys. Many drivers leave offerings of flowers and alcohol to the bike.