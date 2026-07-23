5 ways to use blush apart from makeup

Subhadrika Sen
DIY Nail Polish: Scrape some blush and add it to a bottle of transparent nail polish and see how it transforms colour. You may also add it to your clear top coat before application.
Homemade Candles: Don’t have the pigment for your homemade candles? Just grab your blush, scrape some of it and see your plain candles transform magically into different shades.
Art and crafts: If you are making a custom-made card or art piece and don’t have the right colour/shade, just look towards your blush.
Coloured clay dough: Want to add some vibrancy into your seemingly lifeless white or grey play dough? Scrape some blush, add it to the dough, knead well and see it transform to as good as new.
Resin art: You can use blush as a pigment for your colourless resin liquid and elevate your resin art to a new level.