7 fruits with the highest vitamin C content

Atreyee Poddar
Vitamin C is the go-to nutrient for immune support and glowing skin. But the fruit sitting in your grocery cart’s citrus bag might not even crack the top five when it comes to actual vitamin C content. Here's what we found, counted down from impressive to almost unbelievable.
Let's start with the fruit that built vitamin C's reputation in the first place. A single orange delivers around 53mg of vitamin C, comfortably covering more than half of the average adult's daily needs. It earns its spot on this list not through sheer numbers, but through convenience — oranges are everywhere, they travel well, and nobody needs convincing to eat one.
One cup of strawberries clocks in at roughly 89mg of vitamin C — more than an orange, ounce for ounce. They're proof that getting your nutrients doesn't have to feel like a chore. Toss a handful over yogurt or blend them into a smoothie and you've quietly done something good for your immune system.
A single cup of papaya offers close to 88mg of vitamin C, along with a healthy dose of tropical-vacation vibes. Papaya also brings papain, an enzyme that aids digestion, making it a favourite in post-meal fruit salads across the tropics.
Don't let the size fool you. One kiwi contains about 93mg of vitamin C, edging out most citrus fruits despite being roughly the size of an egg. The fuzzy green fruit has quietly become a favourite among nutritionists for how much it packs into so little.
Beloved across the UK and Europe, blackcurrants deliver an impressive 181mg of vitamin C per 100 grams, that is more than triple what you’d get from an orange. They’re tart, deeply flavorful, and most commonly enjoyed as juice or jam.
Guava rarely gets top billing at the grocery store, but it should. A single guava contains around 126mg of vitamin C, and per 100 grams that number climbs to roughly 228mg — over four times what you'd find in an orange. If you've never tried one, the flesh is sweet, slightly musky, and studded with edible seeds.
The Kakadu plum, a small yellow-green fruit native to northern Australia, contains anywhere from 1,000 to over 5,000mg of vitamin C per 100 grams — making it the most concentrated natural source of vitamin C ever recorded. For scale, that's up to 100 times the vitamin C found in an orange.