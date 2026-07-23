Foods that are good for improved vision and eyesight

Udisha
Carrots
With plenty of the beta-carotene, carrots are good for your eye health. Beta-carotene is antioxidant that the body converts to Vitamin A, the lack of which is the leading cause of night blindness.
Fatty fish
Fish that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids such as tuna, salmon, mackerel, sardine and trout give protection to the structural retinal cells of the eyes, improving eye health by keeping the eyes hydrated which can prevent dry eye syndrome.
Leafy green vegetables
Greens are your body's best friend and adding leafy green vegetables to your diet provide significant protection to your eyes. Vegetables such as spinach and kale are packed with antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin which are help filter harmful blue light, protecting your eyes from chronic eye problems such as cataracts.
Citrus fruits and berries
Citrus fruits like oranges and lemons and berries are rich in Vitamin C which protect the blood vessels in the eyes. Such fruits prevents oxidative damage and slows down weakening eye-sight.