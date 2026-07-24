5 fitness lessons that Jennifer Lopez has taught us

Udisha
Take care of your muscles!
Even in her mid-50s, Jennifer Lopez continues to focus on strength training to focus on her muscles. Weightlifting also helps boost energy and protects your bones. However, if you are a beginner, consult a trainer to make sure you are training right!
Cardio is fun
Jennifer can still dance like she is 20 and that is a fun way to do cardio. If you want to skip the treadmill, start taking dance classes right away.
Keep learning
Jennifer Lopez had learnt how to pole dance for her 2019 movie Hustlers, proving that learning truly has no age. Pole dancing is a great way to remain fit and like the actress, you can learn a fun skill to start your fitness journey.
A post-workout routine is a must
Workout sessions can be harsh on your skin! Jennifer follows a thorough skincare routine after an intense workout to get rid of the sweat and dirt on the skin.
Mental health
Jennifer reminds us that mental wellness and physical health go hand in hand. Follow her footsteps and take a positive approach to life, sleep right, practice self-love and have some boundaries!