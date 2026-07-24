Can Saturn Retrograde affect your life? Here are 5 things you need to know

DEBOLINA ROY
What Is Saturn Retrograde?
Saturn Retrograde occurs when the position of Saturn relative to the orbit of Earth gives it the appearance of moving backwards. In astrology, this four-and-a-half-month-long period marks an increase in self-examination, responsibility, and introspection about one's long-term aims.
Time for internal reflection and review
At this stage, you are urged to stop engaging in active expansion and take stock of what you’re already doing. Rather than barreling ahead and starting new projects or responsibilities, work instead on strengthening your existing projects.
Resolution of past karma and patterns
During Saturn Retrograde, karmic cycles bring past activities and relationship patterns back again. These past cycles are not punishments. Instead, they can be opportunities for wiser and healthier choices.
Strengthening personal boundaries
Planetary energies advise caution against hasty actions. It can lead to disappointments when embarking on first ventures in life. One will gain from the virtue of patience and should suspend important decisions until one achieves absolute certainty in the decisions made.
Avoid rushing new commitment
Given Saturn's rule of limitations and responsibility, relationships are challenged heavily. Relationships that rely on silence may break down, while those based on mutual understanding and open exchange will be solidified.
Prioritize rest to prevent burnout
While self-control continues to remain critically important, putting in too much effort can lead to exhaustion and stress. Resting sufficiently as you are carrying out your responsibilities will allow you to achieve reflective growth safely, ensuring a positive outcome.