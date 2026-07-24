International self-care day: How to begin your self-care journey today

Udisha
Prioritize rest and sleep
Self-care requires very little effort and you can begin by prioritising rest and sleep! A consistent sleep schedule is very important for physical and mental health. Try to sleep for at least 7 hours every night to give your body the rest it deserves.
Light physical movements
Intense workouts may not always be possible but moving your body is necessary. Try to take at least 15-minute walk every day or fit in quick stretches, push-ups or a cycling session to keep your energy levels high and stress low.
Set clear boundaries
It is very important to have boundaries and say no to extra commitments that may seem overbearing. Make sure to make some time for just yourself every day when you can relax and save up energy.
Practice daily mindfulness
Eating good food, drinking enough water and meditating every day helps clear you find as you stay on top of your mental and physical health. To clear your mind at the end of stressful day, try journaling your thoughts.