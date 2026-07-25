5 ways to turn your boring vanilla ice cream into an everyday favourite

Subhadrika Sen
Instant hot chocolate: Mix cocoa powder with milk and jaggery till it forms a slightly thick sauce-like consistency. Heat the mixture and top your vanilla ice cream with it. You can also simple melt chocolate bars to make the sauce.
Mangolicious Vanilla Ice Cream: Make use of the seasonal fruits! Mix chopped mango pieces with vanilla ice cream. Pour in bowls or ramekins and let it set. Make a fresh mango pulp and set it aside. Once the ice cream is set, serve it with the fresh mango pulp and some more mango pieces on top.
Versatile flavours: Melt your existing vanilla ice cream. Add rose essence to it. You may also add light pink food colouring. Pour it in bowls and let it set. Top it with rose petals and chopped pistachios.
Naturally sweet: If you have nothing fancy within reach, then just drizzle a generous amount of honey, a pinch of cinnamon powder and some chopped nuts.
Banoffee Bowl: If you are craving a sweet breakfast, then take a tray and layer it with biscuit crumbs, caramelised banana, vanilla ice cream and chopped nuts. Repeat for 2-3 layers. Make a mixture of black coffee and caramel sauce and pour it from the top.