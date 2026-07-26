4 ways to beat motion sickness

DEBOLINA ROY
Munch on crackers
Eating simple crunchies such as saltine crackers, bread, or bananas may help soothe an upset stomach. Foods that are fatty and oily take longer to digest and can even worsen your condition.
Sip cold beverages
Cold water, soda, or ginger ale can help relieve digestive problems. Ginger has been used for motion sickness for centuries. Try to avoid caffeine because dehydration will worsen your nausea.
Put away the screen
When you read or look at a phone, your ears are sending one signal while your eyes send another. However, one of the solutions for motion sickness is to look away and focus your vision on the horizon.
Try aromatherapy
Using peppermint essential oil can provide instant relief from sudden nausea. The oil can thus be diffused for periods of up to an hour at a time.