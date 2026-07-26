4 ways to remove soap residue from shower doors

DEBOLINA ROY
White vinegar
Acidic white vinegar dissolves soap residues naturally. Dip a sponge into undiluted vinegar, cover the glass well, and let it sit for five minutes. You may also use boiling vinegar for very stubborn stains, then rinse with warm water.
Citrus cleaning product
Citrus cleaners use natural oils to dissolve grime build-up on glass. Simply spray the orange-based formula on the door, allow some time for the solution to work on hard water stains, and you’ll have a streak-free shine.
Liquid fabric softener
Liquid fabric softeners work to loosen stiff deposits while forming a protective layer. To use fabric softener, dilute it with water, apply it onto the cloudy glass, let it do its work, and rinse off the softened film with warm, clean water.
Mineral oil
Mineral oil cuts through heavy deposits while keeping future deposits from forming. Apply a little mineral oil to the surface of the door and buff gently into the cloudy areas, and you’ll see the foggy scum disappear in front of your eyes.